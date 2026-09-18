Monmouth County Completes Countywide Tax Mapping Initiative

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce the completion of a major countywide tax mapping initiative after the New Jersey Division of Taxation certified the County’s 53rd and final municipal tax map.

The project is a significant accomplishment for Monmouth County and its 53 municipalities. Monmouth is one of only three counties in New Jersey to undertake a countywide tax mapping program and is the second county to complete the effort.

The initiative created updated, digital tax maps for every municipality in the County while allowing each community to continue managing its own property assessments. The maps provide a consistent and reliable source of property information that can be used by both County and municipal governments.

“Today marks an important milestone for Monmouth County, but more importantly it marks the beginning of the next chapter,” said Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “This achievement would not have been possible without the commitment of all 53 municipalities, whose willingness to embrace this shared services initiative made it a success. Together, we have created something that will continue benefiting our municipalities, our residents, and County government for generations.”

The project brought together three related efforts: creating the new tax maps, keeping those maps up to date and combining property information into the County’s Geographic Information System, commonly known as GIS. GIS is a digital mapping system that allows government officials to view and use information about properties, roads, infrastructure and other locations.

Having consistent property information available across the County will make it easier for County departments and municipalities to share information and work together. The information can support a wide range of government services, including planning, engineering, public works, emergency management, infrastructure projects and future technology initiatives.

The program was developed as a Shared Services initiative, allowing municipalities to benefit from the County’s resources and technical expertise. Municipalities now have access to State-certified digital tax maps and a shared system for managing property information, reducing the need to duplicate mapping work in each community.

The initiative also allows municipalities to maintain their existing property assessment processes while benefiting from a consistent countywide mapping system.

Property information changes regularly as new lots are created, properties are combined, easements are added and other changes are made to land records. Those changes are reflected in municipal tax maps and then incorporated into the County’s property information.

Keeping the information current helps County and municipal officials make informed decisions and ensures that the maps they rely on reflect the most accurate information available.

“The real value of this initiative isn't the maps themselves,” said David Kunz, GISP, Vice President of GIS Technologies at ARH Associates. “It's the trusted geospatial foundation they create. Every future GIS application, every infrastructure project, and every planning initiative becomes more valuable when it is built upon accurate, authoritative data that is continuously maintained.”

The completion of the countywide tax mapping initiative was made possible through the cooperation of Monmouth County, all 53 municipalities and Civil Solutions, the geospatial division of ARH Associates.

County officials worked with municipal leaders to develop a system that would benefit both County government and local communities while allowing municipalities to continue their existing assessment practices.

Civil Solutions provided surveying, GIS, software development and project management services for the initiative. The company brought decades of experience in New Jersey tax mapping and countywide GIS to the project and is the only New Jersey consulting firm to have successfully developed a countywide tax map program.

“Monmouth County had the vision to think beyond today's challenges and invest in tomorrow's opportunities,” said Richard Rehmann, GISP, President of ARH Associates. “Our role was to provide the experience, technology, and expertise necessary to help make that vision a reality. We are honored to have partnered with the County and its municipalities on a project that will continue creating value long into the future.”

For more information about Monmouth County Shared Services, go to visitmonmouth.com.