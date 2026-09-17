Clerk Hanlon Urges Monmouth County Homeowners to Take Action Following New State Report on Property Fraud

Issued by the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation, the report details a statewide rise in property fraud, which occurs when criminals use stolen identities and fraudulent documents to impersonate property owners and illegally transfer or sell real estate.

“The state’s report underscores the importance of property fraud alert programs like the one we have been offering homeowners at no cost since 2017,” said Clerk Hanlon. “It’s critical that property owners know when documents are recorded under their name so that they can quickly identify suspicious activity and take action to protect their property.”

The Monmouth County Clerk’s Property Fraud Alert Program provides notifications to subscribers via email, text message or phone call each time a document is recorded with their name on it at the recording division of the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office. Homeowners can register at https://www.propertyfraudalert.com/NJMonmouth at no cost. Approximately 14,000 subscribers have enrolled in the program to date.

The state’s 85-page report, which highlighted cases, pending legislation and recommendations based on feedback from the state’s county clerks, can be accessed at https://www.nj.gov/sci/investigative-reports/approved/Deed-Fraud-and-Related-Schemes.shtml.