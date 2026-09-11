Open for Business in Monmouth recognizes business grand openings in August

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners - Director Thomas A. Arnone, Deputy Director Dominick “Nick” DiRocco and Commissioners Susan M. Kiley, Ross F. Licitra and Erik Anderson - congratulate the owners and operators of the new businesses and wish them future success in their endeavors.

“Congratulations to the seven businesses that held ribbon cutting events through the Open for Business initiative,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “Monmouth County is proud to support and promote our business community, from large stores to mom-and-pop shops throughout the County. Business owners and operators, municipalities and chambers of commerce are invited to request County participation in, or the coordination of, ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses, expansions, relocations, grand openings, and milestone anniversaries. Businesses celebrating a significant anniversary are encouraged to contact openforbusiness@visitmonmouth.com to learn more.”

During August, Open for Business in Monmouth recognized the following businesses:

· Grand opening of Dubai Chicken in Marlboro

· Grand opening of Mangal Chicken in Marlboro

· Grand opening of Bradley Yoga Connection in Bradley Beach

· Grand opening of Pop Stop & Pokémon Shop in Bradley Beach

· Grand opening of Buffalo Wild Wings in Hazlet

· Grand opening of The Parlor NJ Pilates studio in Asbury Park

· Grand opening of The Nest on Broad in Keyport

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.