© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Ocean County Parkway Improvements Set for Public Review

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 10, 2026 at 7:38 AM EDT
NJ Turnpike Authority

A major improvement project on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County is moving forward, with state transportation officials set to present plans during a public hearing next week.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is proposing upgrades along nearly six miles of the Parkway between mileposts 78-point-8 and 84-point-5. The project would affect the communities of Beachwood, South Toms River, Berkeley, and Toms River.

Among the proposed changes are a new southbound entrance ramp and a northbound exit ramp at Interchange 80, providing motorists with full access between the Parkway and nearby local roadways.

Officials say the improvements are designed to reduce traffic congestion, improve safety, and address a high number of crashes along the corridor.

Residents can learn more and offer feedback during a public hearing scheduled for September 16 at the Ocean County Library’s Toms River Branch. An open house begins at 6 p.m., followed by a presentation from Turnpike Authority representatives at 6:30. The event is expected to conclude at 8 p.m.
Tags
Local News Ocean CountyTransportation
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride