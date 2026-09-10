Ocean County Parkway Improvements Set for Public Review

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is proposing upgrades along nearly six miles of the Parkway between mileposts 78-point-8 and 84-point-5. The project would affect the communities of Beachwood, South Toms River, Berkeley, and Toms River.

Among the proposed changes are a new southbound entrance ramp and a northbound exit ramp at Interchange 80, providing motorists with full access between the Parkway and nearby local roadways.

Officials say the improvements are designed to reduce traffic congestion, improve safety, and address a high number of crashes along the corridor.

Residents can learn more and offer feedback during a public hearing scheduled for September 16 at the Ocean County Library’s Toms River Branch. An open house begins at 6 p.m., followed by a presentation from Turnpike Authority representatives at 6:30. The event is expected to conclude at 8 p.m.