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Monmouth Cop Facing Theft Charge

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published September 10, 2026 at 10:05 AM EDT
Tom Brennan

A Monmouth County police sergeant is facing a theft charge after prosecutors allege he spent significant portions of his scheduled shifts at home instead of on patrol.

Daniel J. Mazzucola, 40, a sergeant with the Colts Neck Police Department, has been charged with third-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Prosecutors allege that on multiple occasions between December 2025 and May 2026, Mazzucola allegedly spent significant portions of his assigned on-duty time at his Colts Neck home rather than patrolling or providing police services. Prosecutors said some of those periods included overtime shifts, estimating the salary associated with the alleged theft at approximately $16,500.
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Local News Monmouth County
TJ Bryan
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