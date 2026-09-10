Monmouth Cop Facing Theft Charge

Daniel J. Mazzucola, 40, a sergeant with the Colts Neck Police Department, has been charged with third-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Prosecutors allege that on multiple occasions between December 2025 and May 2026, Mazzucola allegedly spent significant portions of his assigned on-duty time at his Colts Neck home rather than patrolling or providing police services. Prosecutors said some of those periods included overtime shifts, estimating the salary associated with the alleged theft at approximately $16,500.

