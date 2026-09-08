Welcome Week at Red Bank YMCA

The YMCA of the Jersey Shore invites all community members and neighbors to try the Y for free and enjoy community-based activities during Welcoming Week from Sept. 10-19. The annual event is part of a larger national celebration across YMCAs to bring people together and promote cross-cultural understanding.

In addition to free access to the Y facilities, the enrollment fee will be waived for attendees who sign up for a membership during Welcoming Week. The event also features a variety of free activities designed to promote wellness, cultural awareness and community.The Freehold, Old Bridge and Red Bank YMCA locations and the Bayshore Family Success Center will feature:· Cultural Arts & Crafts· Fitness & Fun· Hiring Fairs· Partners & Resources· Storytelling & Performances· Voter Registration

For more details on Welcoming Week activities at each YMCA location visit ymcanj.org.