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Welcome Week at Red Bank YMCA

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 8, 2026 at 9:43 AM EDT
Wikipedia

The Red Bank Family YMCA is hosting Welcoming Week from September 10-19, offering free facility access and community-based activities designed to promote wellness, cultural awareness and connection.  

The YMCA of the Jersey Shore invites all community members and neighbors to try the Y for free and enjoy community-based activities during Welcoming Week from Sept. 10-19. The annual event is part of a larger national celebration across YMCAs to bring people together and promote cross-cultural understanding.

In addition to free access to the Y facilities, the enrollment fee will be waived for attendees who sign up for a membership during Welcoming Week. The event also features a variety of free activities designed to promote wellness, cultural awareness and community.The Freehold, Old Bridge and Red Bank YMCA locations and the Bayshore Family Success Center will feature:· Cultural Arts & Crafts· Fitness & Fun· Hiring Fairs· Partners & Resources· Storytelling & Performances· Voter Registration
For more details on Welcoming Week activities at each YMCA location visit ymcanj.org.
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Local News Monmouth CountyRed Bank
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
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