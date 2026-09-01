Sandler Movie to Film in Keansburg

Filming for the upcoming Netflix comedy “Grown-Ups 3,” starring Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin James, David Spade and Rob Schneider, is expected to take place in the borough. Mayor George Hoff says he was informed that the cast and crew would be filming in Keansburg, although he was not given additional details. Sandler and other cast members have already been spotted filming this week in Woodbridge and Morristown. There has also been unconfirmed social-media chatter about Sandler at Keansburg Amusement Park. Netflix announced the sequel in May.