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Sandler Movie to Film in Keansburg

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 1, 2026 at 7:39 AM EDT
Filming equipment at Keansburg Amusement Park, the set of "Grown-Ups 3".
tom Brennan
Filming equipment at Keansburg Amusement Park, the set of "Grown-Ups 3".

According to Patch.com, Keansburg is getting a Hollywood close-up this Labor Day weekend.https://patch.com/new-jersey/middletown-nj/grown-ups-3-will-film-keansburg-end-august

Filming for the upcoming Netflix comedy “Grown-Ups 3,” starring Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin James, David Spade and Rob Schneider, is expected to take place in the borough. Mayor George Hoff says he was informed that the cast and crew would be filming in Keansburg, although he was not given additional details. Sandler and other cast members have already been spotted filming this week in Woodbridge and Morristown. There has also been unconfirmed social-media chatter about Sandler at Keansburg Amusement Park. Netflix announced the sequel in May.
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Local News Monmouth CountyEntertainment
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
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