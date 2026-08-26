13th Annual Pound the Pavement for Pancreatic Cancer Walk/Run to be held on Sept. 19 in Neptune

The event will begin and end at Sunsets Riverfront Bar and Restaurant, 302 South Concourse, Neptune City. The 5K Run will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the 2-Mile Walk will begin at 10:15 a.m.

“As a co-founder of the Pound the Pavement 5K Run/2-Mile Walk, I am grateful for the strong support behind our mission to fight pancreatic cancer. Together, we are helping to fund research and offer hope to those battling this terrible disease,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “I want to thank my fellow Commissioners and the Neptune Township Committee for hosting this event. To date, Pound the Pavement has contributed more than $550,000 toward pancreatic cancer research. We look forward to continuing this success and invite everyone to join us on Sept. 19.”

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States and is the deadliest major cancer, with a five-year survival rate of just 13 percent, according to statistics from the American Cancer Society.

Proceeds from the run/walk will support the Lustgarten Foundation, which is dedicated to advancing research related to diagnosis, treatment, cure and prevention of pancreatic cancer, and to providing information to patients and their caregivers. The Foundation was named in honor of Marc Lustgarten, a former Cablevision vice chairman who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and passed away in 1999.

Those interested in participating can register at poundthepavementnj.org. Online registration ends Sept. 15. Pre-registration ends Sept. 16. On-site registration and packet pickup will be on Sept. 16 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Sunsets. Race Day registration will be available on Sept. 19. For more information, email poundforpurple@gmail.com or call 908-489-0018.

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