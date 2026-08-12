Jersey Shore Non-Profit Home Suffers Damage in Crash

The incident destroyed part of the organization’s building and disrupted services for people who rely on Shore House in Long Brach for support and community.

According to NJ dot com, the organization is now facing the costly task of repairing the damage and rebuilding what was lost.

Officials and supporters are asking the community for donations and other assistance as they work to restore the space and continue serving people with mental illness.

The organization says every contribution can help it get back on its feet and keep its doors open to those who need them.