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Jersey Shore Non-Profit Home Suffers Damage in Crash

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 12, 2026 at 7:16 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

A Monmouth County nonprofit that provides a safe place for people living with mental illness is asking for help after a car crashed into its facility, causing extensive damage.

The incident destroyed part of the organization’s building and disrupted services for people who rely on Shore House in Long Brach for support and community.

According to NJ dot com, the organization is now facing the costly task of repairing the damage and rebuilding what was lost.

Officials and supporters are asking the community for donations and other assistance as they work to restore the space and continue serving people with mental illness.

The organization says every contribution can help it get back on its feet and keep its doors open to those who need them.
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Local News Monmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride