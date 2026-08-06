Commissioners release Existing Conditions Report as first step in development of new Master Plan

“The Existing Conditions Report will be used to develop a forward-looking Comprehensive Master Plan that reflects Monmouth County’s vision for the coming decades while preserving the qualities that make the County an exceptional place to live, work and visit,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the County today by examining demographic, economic, environmental, transportation, infrastructure, housing and land use conditions.”

The Planning Board accepted the Existing Conditions Report at their July meeting, meaning that the document is now part of the Planning Board’s body of work and can be used as intended to inform the upcoming Comprehensive County Master Plan.

“The Planning Board plays a vital role in shaping responsible growth and preserving the quality of life throughout Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, a member of the Monmouth County Planning Board. “By accepting the Existing Conditions Report, which will help develop the County Master Plan, it will encourage collaboration among municipalities, assist the Planning Board balance economic development, infrastructure, environmental stewardship and the preservation of the character that makes Monmouth County such a great place to live and work.”

The Existing Conditions Report establishes a factual baseline by identifying the County’s current assets, emerging trends, opportunities and challenges affecting communities across Monmouth County.

“Once completed, the new Plan will provide a long-term framework to guide decisions related to land use, transportation, infrastructure, housing, economic development, environmental stewardship, open space preservation, community facilities and quality of life throughout Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Division of Planning. “The Report will serve as a strategic blueprint that will help ensure future growth is thoughtful, sustainable, resilient and responsive to the evolving needs of residents, businesses and municipalities.”

To learn more about the Monmouth County Division of Planning and to view the 2026 Existing Conditions Report, visit www.visitmonmouth.com/planning.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, visit www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.