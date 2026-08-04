County Commissioners Host 2027 Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced the 2027 Monmouth County Travel Guide cover photo contest is accepting submissions now through Nov. 1.

“The Monmouth County Travel Guide is one of the best ways to introduce visitors to everything our County has to offer, and we’re thrilled to bring back the annual cover photo contest, this time with a cash prize for the winners,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Tourism. “From our beautiful beaches and parks to our downtowns, historic sites, and local attractions, Monmouth County offers something for everyone. We invite residents and visitors alike to share their favorite photos for a chance to see them featured on the cover of the 2027 Travel Guide.”

The first place prize winner will win $500; second place prize will be $350; and third place prize will be $150.

To submit a photo, visit MonmouthCountyTourism.com, click the Travel Guide tab, and select Photo Contest from the drop-down menu.

Photo Guidelines:

· Photo orientation preference is vertical; the Division of Tourism is accepting horizontal images as well;

· Photo should not exceed 10 MB;

· Photo must be submitted as a JPG, JPEG or PNG format;

· Photo must not have any watermarks.

Official Rules:

· Photo contest is open to adults 18 & over

· Employees of the County of Monmouth, as well as immediate family members (spouses, parents, siblings, children, and step relations, regardless of where they reside) and those living in the same household as a County employee are NOT eligible to participate or win;

· Photos must be submitted via the website submission form and include all required contact information;

· Photos must be taken in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Finalists will be selected by Monmouth County Tourism. Finalist photos will then go to a public vote;

· Monmouth County Tourism will retain the rights to submitted photos in perpetuity, for use of the winning photo on the cover of the 2027 Travel Guide and use of the second and third place photos inside the 2027 Travel Guide, as well promotion of the cover photo contest in future years and future marketing efforts (including printed advertisements, social media, and/or digital media). All photographers will be credited where photo credit is permitted;

· The contest will be open until Nov. 1, 2026.

To learn more, go to monmouthcountytourism.com or contact tourism@visitmonmouth.com.