9 Best Towns In New Jersey For A Two-Day Recharge
WorldAtlas is highlighting two Monmouth County destinations as ideal spots for a relaxing weekend getaway.
In its latest roundup of New Jersey's best towns for a two-day recharge, the travel website includes Red Bank and Spring Lake. Red Bank earned praise for its vibrant downtown, arts scene, and scenic views along the Navesink River, while Spring Lake was recognized for its peaceful boardwalk, historic charm, and quiet beaches. The list showcases small towns across the Garden State that offer visitors a chance to unwind and explore local attractions close to home.