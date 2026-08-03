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9 Best Towns In New Jersey For A Two-Day Recharge

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 3, 2026 at 6:16 AM EDT
Scott Pendell

WorldAtlas is highlighting two Monmouth County destinations as ideal spots for a relaxing weekend getaway.

In its latest roundup of New Jersey's best towns for a two-day recharge, the travel website includes Red Bank and Spring Lake. Red Bank earned praise for its vibrant downtown, arts scene, and scenic views along the Navesink River, while Spring Lake was recognized for its peaceful boardwalk, historic charm, and quiet beaches. The list showcases small towns across the Garden State that offer visitors a chance to unwind and explore local attractions close to home.
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Local News Monmouth CountyRed Bank
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride