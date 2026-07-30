New Whole Foods Market in Eatontown, has Opened
Retailer’s newest location to feature more than 1,000 products from 250+ Northeast suppliers
Eatontown, N.J. (June 30, 2026) - Whole Foods Market will open a new 40,000-square-foot store, located in the Monmouth Square shopping center at 180 Route 35 South in Eatontown, N.J., on July 29, 2026. The store will open at 8:00 a.m. on opening day, and regular store hours will be 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. daily.The Eatontown location’s product assortment features more than 1,000 local items from the Northeast, sourced with the help of John Lawson, Forager for Local &Emerging Brands at Whole Foods Market. The décor inspiration for the new store is sunny and modern with sea-inspired elements, including a bright, pastel color palette combined with neutral tones and raw wood.Features of the Eatontown store include:An array of certified organic, conventional and Sourced for Good opens in a new tabproduce. All fresh produce and floral items meet our Pollinator Health Policy opens in a new tabto reduce the use of chemical pesticides.Local options include shiitake mushrooms from Mushroom King Farmopens in a new tab, salad kits from Ark Foodsopens in a new tab, tinned vegetables from Row 7 Seed Companyopens in a new tab, EverCrisp apples from Hudson River Fruitopens in a new tab, and tomatoes, squash, and leafy greens from Lancaster Farm Freshopens in a new tab.Curated grocery section filled with exclusive brand favorites and products from local suppliers including quinoa crisps from Undercover Snacksopens in a new tab, packaged coffee from Paper Plane CoffeeCo.opens in a new tab, and pasta sauce from Hoboken Farmsopens in a new tab.Seafood counter providing expert fishmonger service, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meal solutions, and a variety of packaged smoked items. All offerings are either sustainable wild-caught or Responsibly Farmed. Local options include seafood cakes, stuffed clams casino, and stuffed bay scallops from Lagniappe Foods.opens in a new tabFull-service meat counter, with animal-welfare certified selections and expert butchers available to cut steaks and poultry to order. Features include made-in-house fresh sausage and marinated and seasoned meats for quick and easy meals.Animals must be raised with no antibiotics ever.Local options include bacon from Wellshire, opens in a new tabchicken sausage from Bilinski’sopens in a new tab, duck, lamb, chicken, and pork sausage from Brooklyn Curedopens in a new tab, and chicken from Bell & Evans opens in a new taband Koch Foodsopens in a new tab.Specialty department dedicated to celebrating cheesemakers and artisan producers. The cheese counter is overseen by trained cheesemongers who can offer recommendations for any occasion and create custom boards. Local options include mozzarella from Lioni Latticiniopens in a new tab, pasta sauces from Gotham Greensopens in a new tab, and candies and chocolate from Nassau Candyopens in a new tab.A Prepared Foods department featuring hot food and salad bars with a rotating menu of comfort foods and seasonal options, fresh pizza by the slice or by the whole pie, a Market Sandwich venue featuring a menu of gourmet sandwiches and sushi rolled fresh daily by Genjiopens in a new tab.Bakery department offering bread baked fresh daily as well as everyday favorites, such as Whole Foods Market’s Berry Chantilly Cake and brown butter cookies. The department also carries a wide variety of special diet items. Seasonal offerings include Honey Graham Brown Butter Cookies and Honey Corn Muffins, and local options include artisanal bread from Bread Alone Bakeryopens in a new tab, breads and pastries from BalthazarBakeryopens in a new tab, and sliced sandwich breads from Paind’Avignonopens in a new tab.Wellness & Beauty department with a wide range of body care, beauty, lifestyle and supplement products.Opening morning, customers will enjoy samples from Palazzone 1960opens in a new tab and coffee from Paper Plane CoffeeCoopens in a new tab. The first 300 customers in line will receive a limited-edition Eatontown tote bag and a Secret Saver coupon featuring savings up to $100 off.To celebrate the opening, Whole Foods Market will provide a refrigerated van and food donation to NJ Riseopens in a new tab, which makes regular surplus food pickups from local Whole Foods Market stores to help prevent food waste and serve the surrounding community. The donations are through Whole Foods Market’s Nourishing Our Neighborhoods program, which aims to enhance the ability of local food rescue organizations to transport surplus food to areas facing the greatest need. Whole Foods Market will also provide a monetary donation to NJ Riseopens in a new tab.All food at Whole Foods Market must meet the company’s rigorous quality standardsopens in a new tab, which prohibit hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup and more than 300 flavors, colors, sweeteners and other ingredients commonly found in food. In addition, all beauty and body care products must meet the company’s body care standards, which ban more than 240 commonly used ingredients, including phthalates, parabens and microbeads.Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market have access to a number of benefits year-round, including deep discounts on select popular products each week and an additional 10% off hundreds of in-store sale items. Additionally, customers can pay in-store with the Whole Foods Market or Amazon app. Grocery Pickup will be available shortly after opening. For more information on in-store benefits for Prime members and payment options, please visit our Amazon & Prime pageopens in a new tabFor more information on the new store, please visit https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/eatontown .opens in a new tab