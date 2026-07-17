Fugitive in 2025 Asbury Park Murder Found in PA

Jerod L. Jones, 32, of Neptune City, was arrested in Philadelphia by members of the Philadelphia Police Department and extradited to New Jersey.

On Thursday, September 11, 2025, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of a shooting incident in the vicinity of the 100 block of Monmouth Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim, identified as Tyshan Small, 37, was rushed to a local hospital where he would later be pronounced deceased. The second victim was also transported to a local hospital where he received medical treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department determined Jerod Jones, 32, of Neptune City, to be the individual responsible for the murder of Tyshan Small and the shooting of the other male victim.

A Monmouth County Grand Jury subsequently returned an indictment charging Jones with first-degree Murder, one count of first-degree Attempted Murder, one count of Unlawful Possession of a weapon (handgun), one count of second-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and one count of second-degree Certain Persons Not to Possess a Weapon.

Upon his arrest in Philadelphia, Jones was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI), where he remains pending proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

The case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin J. Sidley of the Major Crimes Bureau. Jones is represented by Michael Cirigliano, Esq., with an office in Staten Island, NY.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.