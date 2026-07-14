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Local Teacher Charged with Engaging in Sexual Relationship with Student

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 14, 2026 at 9:16 AM EDT

Jesse L. Heubel, 37, of Englishtown, who is a teacher at Freehold Township High School, is charged in multiple municipalities with the following:

Freehold Township: one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and two counts of second-degree Sexual Assault.

Englishtown: one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and one count of second-degree Sexual Assault.

Manalapan Township: one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and one count of second-degree Sexual Assault.

Red Bank: one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and one count of second-degree Sexual Assault.

The multiple-municipality charges stem from the locations where the reported sexual acts had taken place.

An investigation by members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau, the Freehold Township and Manalapan Police Departments revealed that the alleged criminal conduct by Heubel began in November of 2025. The investigation determined that Heubel engaged in sexual acts with the victim who is under the age of 18.

Heubel turned himself in and was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about Heubel’s activities is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Julio Casso at 732-431-7160, ext. 2220 or Freehold Township Police Department Detective Tyler Whelan at 732-462-7908.

This case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Sevan Biramian of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau. Heubel is represented by the Law Offices of Jonathan F. Marshall, Esq.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until being found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.
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Local News CrimeMonmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride