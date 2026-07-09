Several Monmouth County Beaches Closed Due to Bacteria Levels

In Monmouth County, closures are in effect at Belmar's L Street river beach, Highlands' Snug Harbor beach, and Sea Girt's beach at The Terrace. The Department of Environmental Protection has also issued swim advisories for several other Monmouth County beaches, including locations in Keyport, Keansburg, Middletown, Neptune City, and Union Beach. Officials say stormwater runoff likely carried contamination into local waterways and are urging beachgoers to watch for posted advisories.