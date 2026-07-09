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Several Monmouth County Beaches Closed Due to Bacteria Levels

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 9, 2026 at 8:14 AM EDT
Adobe Express

According to the Asbury Park Press, Four beaches in Monmouth and Ocean counties are closed to swimming after state testing found unsafe levels of bacteria following this week's heavy rain and flooding.

In Monmouth County, closures are in effect at Belmar's L Street river beach, Highlands' Snug Harbor beach, and Sea Girt's beach at The Terrace. The Department of Environmental Protection has also issued swim advisories for several other Monmouth County beaches, including locations in Keyport, Keansburg, Middletown, Neptune City, and Union Beach. Officials say stormwater runoff likely carried contamination into local waterways and are urging beachgoers to watch for posted advisories.
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Local News Monmouth CountyEnvironment
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride