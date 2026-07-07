South Brunswick Police Officer Sentenced for PBA Theft

Abraham “Jason” Gassman, 53, was sentenced during a hearing held yesterday before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Henry Butehorn.

An investigation led by members of the MCPO Professional Responsibility Unit revealed that early last year, Gassman shoplifted bedding items valued at about $100 from a Target in Ocean Township, leaving the scene in his police vehicle.

The investigation went on to find that Gassman had served as his local PBA Chapter’s Treasurer since 2009, exercising exclusive control over its finances, and in that capacity stole more than $75,000 from the PBA in multiple ways over a span of a little more than six years, including using the PBA credit card to make personal purchases and stealing cash proceeds from PBA charity fundraisers and other events. These personal purchases included a wide range of home-improvement items, such as patio furniture, storage containers, vacuums, propane gas, a leaf blower, televisions, a home gym kit, a microwave, luggage, and food. On one occasion, the investigation found, Gassman used the PBA’s credit card to purchase lodging, parking, gas, and food for himself and another officer on a business trip, then submitted a purchasing order to the Police Department seeking reimbursement.

Furthermore, the investigation found that Gassman submitted documents to the PBA accountant falsely indicating that he had paid back personal purchases, and also changed the password to the PBA’s credit card when asked questions by the PBA’s leadership, effectively locking them out.

Gassman pleaded guilty to second-degree Theft earlier this year, at which time orders permanently forfeiting his public office and firearms were signed. He was also ordered not to return to any Target stores.

“Crimes of this nature aren’t just betrayals of a solemn oath of service; they undermine the public perception of the overwhelming majority of rank-and-file members of law enforcement who routinely do everything in their power to uphold the law with honor and duty,” Prosecutor Santiago said. “We feel that the outcome of this case appropriately reflects the seriousness with which we approach such matters.”

“The Vision Statement of the South Brunswick Police Department notes, verbatim, that our agency is ‘staffed with the finest men and women in the United States … (who) provide a level of service which is second to none.’ Fulfilling that promise to the citizens we serve demands that we unequivocally admit when and where any of us fall short of the standard – and in the case of this defendant, he certainly did,” South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond J. Hayducka said. “We hope that the outcome of this matter, which involved our full cooperation, is suitably reflective of our collective commitment to justice and fidelity.”

This case was prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, Director of the MCPO Professional Responsibility and Special Prosecutions Unit. Gassman was represented by Mitchell Ansell, Esq., with an office in Ocean Township.