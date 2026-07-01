MonmouthNJ 250: The Concert at ParkStage scheduled for Friday, July 3 Postponed

Monmouth County officials, the Count Basie Center for the Arts and Stevie Van Zandt jointly agreed that postponing this show was in the best interest for the safety of the audience.

According to the National Weather Service, an Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for portions of New Jersey, including Monmouth County. A prolonged period of dangerously hot and humid conditions is expected to produce heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees from Wednesday, July 1, through Sunday, July 5.

“The safety of concertgoers, County and Basie employees, and the artists performing is our highest priority,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “With an unprecedented heat wave forecast for the holiday weekend, the County, the Count Basie Center for the Arts, and Stevie Van Zandt have, out of an abundance of caution, postponed MonmouthNJ 250: The Concert from July 3 to July 17. We remain committed to providing a safe, enjoyable experience for everyone who attends ParkStage.”

The scheduled lineup for the show on July 17 is:

• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul

• Jake Clemons Band

• Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers with Gary U.S. Bonds

• The Weeklings

“Postponing this show was not a decision made lightly, but the forecasts call for potentially record-breaking temperatures and dangerous conditions,” said Adam Phillipson, President and CEO of the Count Basie Center for the Arts. “We’re grateful for everyone’s understanding and look forward to welcoming everyone back when we reschedule later this month.”

Tickets will be valid for the new date. Anyone unable to attend should contact Ticketmaster by July 8 to initiate a refund.

Additionally, Low Cut Connie, originally scheduled to perform as part of the lineup for the concert at Parkstage, will now be performing this Friday at The Vogel at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now at thebasie.org.

For more information, visit www.parkstage.org.