3 New Jersey Beach Bars Make National List

In USA Today's annual readers' poll of America's 10 Best Beach Bars, Sea Bright's Donovan's Reef ranked fifth. Wildwood's PigDog Beach Bar came in third, while Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille in Cape May placed tenth. Donovan's Reef, a Monmouth County summer staple since 1976, is one of the few Shore destinations where visitors can enjoy food and cocktails right on the sand, with live music and a beachfront dance floor.