© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

3 New Jersey Beach Bars Make National List

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 29, 2026 at 8:29 AM EDT
Adobe Express

Three New Jersey beach bars have earned national recognition just as the summer season hits full swing.

In USA Today's annual readers' poll of America's 10 Best Beach Bars, Sea Bright's Donovan's Reef ranked fifth. Wildwood's PigDog Beach Bar came in third, while Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille in Cape May placed tenth. Donovan's Reef, a Monmouth County summer staple since 1976, is one of the few Shore destinations where visitors can enjoy food and cocktails right on the sand, with live music and a beachfront dance floor.
Tags
Local News Monmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride