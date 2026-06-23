County Commissioners Invite Job Seekers to Attend a Transportation Job Fair on June 24

“This job fair will provide residents with an excellent opportunity to connect with representatives from the Monmouth County Division of Transportation and learn about current career opportunities,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The Division plays a vital role in providing safe and reliable transportation services throughout the County, and we encourage qualified individuals to explore the many positions available to support this important mission.”

No appointment is necessary to attend and on-the-spot interviews may be conducted during the Job Fair. Available positions include multiple full-time Commercial Driver’s License roles (CDL of Class B or higher required).

“Whether you're looking to begin a new career or continue your professional growth, Monmouth County offers excellent benefits, opportunities for advancement and valuable on-the-job training,” said Commissioner Dominick “Nick” DiRocco, liaison to the Department of Human Resources. “We encourage anyone interested in transportation careers to attend the Job Fair and meet our team, or go to visitmonmouth.com to explore and apply for available positions.”

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