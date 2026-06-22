Local Little League President Charged with Stealing $73K From League

Donald Petito, 42, of Freehold is charged with third-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition.

An investigation by the MCPO Financial Crimes and Special Prosecutions Unit, prompted by a Monmouth County Crime Stoppers tip, revealed that starting in March 2022, Petito began submitting fraudulent reimbursement requests to the League for purchases with inflated values or not made at all. The investigation revealed that Petito also stole funds from the League’s Venmo funds by first transferring them to his personal Venmo account, then transferring them to a business account under his direct control.

Petito was served the charges against him via summons yesterday, pending future proceedings to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Anyone with further information about the activities of Petito is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Debra Bassinder at 800-533-7443.

This case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos. Information about Petito’s legal representation was not available as of this writing.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.