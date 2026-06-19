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Red Bank Draws Crowd for World Cup Watch Party at Basie Field

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published June 19, 2026 at 8:35 AM EDT
Image by Daniel Allgyer from Pixabay

Hundreds of residents gathered at Count Basie Field last night to watch Mexico take on South Korea in a public World Cup watch party hosted by the Borough of Red Bank. The event was the second in a series of community watch parties funded through a $50,000 state grant supporting local celebrations of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Families, soccer fans, and local officials filled the field to watch the Mexico's 1-0 win on a large outdoor screen, turning one of the borough’s busiest public spaces into a community gathering place. The watch party followed an opening-day event on Broadwalk and highlighted the enthusiasm for the tournament within Red Bank’s diverse and soccer-loving community.
The final watch party in the series is scheduled for this afternoon at 3pm when the USA take on Australia.
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Local News Monmouth CountyRed Bank
TJ Bryan
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