Rally for the Two Rivers: Eco-Fest Unites Two River Towns, Organizations, and the Community

Organized by Clean Ocean Action (COA) in partnership with the Rumson Environmental Commission and Borough of Rumson, Eco-Fest brought together over 20 organizations in its flagship annual event of the Rally for the Two Rivers (RTR) program. Rally for the Two Rivers is COA’s watershed-wide initiative, dedicated to protecting and improving the health of local waterways through weekly water quality monitoring, community education, municipal collaboration, and grassroots community action.

Though boundaries separate the Two River towns, the rivers, streams, bays, and ocean all connect these communities. Eco-Fest organizers say the event provides an opportunity for neighboring communities to learn from one another, build partnerships, and work toward a common goal: protecting the waters that power the region's environment, economy, and quality of life.

"Rally for the Two Rivers: Eco-Fest was established in 2017 to unite the many wonderful towns along the Navesink and Shrewsbury Rivers, who work together to improve and protect the water quality of these remarkable and cherished shared waterways," said Cindy Zipf, Executive Director of Clean Ocean Action. "Over the years, towns and organizations have become more connected and engaged, and we are seeing more leaders stepping up to build awareness and take action."

This year's Eco-Fest featured more than 20 organizations, including schools, environmental groups, and community partners offering interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, crafts, and more, with live music from local artist Sonny Jones.

Participating organizations included Adopt-a-Drain (Rumson Chapter), American Littoral Society, Bayshore Recycling Corp., Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County, Biotechnology High School, Cheeky Monkeys, Ecumenical Creation Care, Mazza Recycling Services, Monmouth County Park System, Navesink Maritime Heritage Association, New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium, Plant Based Treaty, RFH Project Terrapin, Rutgers Master Gardeners of Monmouth County, Sandy Hook National Park Service, Sharks4Kids, and Waterspirit. Environmental Commissions, Garden Clubs, and Green Teams represented the towns of Fair Haven, Red Bank, Rumson, Shrewsbury, and Tinton Falls.

Throughout the day, attendees explored exhibits focused on topics including marine wildlife, reusing and recycling, native plants, sustainability, environmental advocacy, and especially watershed mindfulness and sustainability

“Our waters are one of our most precious resources,” said Kristen Hall, Chair of the Rumson Environmental Commission. “All of the tables have activities that can help [families] become more sustainable.”

Attendees also participated in the Eco-Fest Passport Challenge; participants who visited 18 exhibitor tables earned discounts and special offers from local businesses.

Supporting business partners included A Kneaded Vacation, Bellalicious, Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co. (Fair Haven), Crazees, Cups and Cakes, Distinctive Toys, French Market, Little Rockers, Moby's Lobster Deck, Monmouth Museum & Cultural Center, and Turning Point of Little Silver.

"It is such a wonderful feeling to see 20-plus fellow environmental groups across the Two Rivers coming together to spark passion and understanding of environmental stewardship in the young attendees," said Kristen Grazioso, Education & Volunteer Programs Director at Clean Ocean Action. "This newfound excitement and curiosity for protecting our community's rivers and waterways is something we call 'watershed mindfulness.' We couldn't do it without our friends across the watershed: the businesses, organizations and groups who help make Eco-Fest happen. This day was made possible by our sponsors at Bayshore Recycling Corp. and Mazza Recycling Services, who generously support environmental education across the region and beyond."

Bayshore Recycling Corp. and Mazza Recycling Services both attended and exhibited at the event, connecting with the next generation of environmental stewards, in addition to sponsoring.

"Bayshore Recycling is honored to participate in Eco-Fest alongside Clean Ocean Action, especially as the event takes place just one day after World Environment Day and just before World Oceans Day," said Valerie Montecalvo, President & CEO of Montecalvo & Bayshore Family of Companies. "At Bayshore, sustainability and environmental stewardship are at the core of everything we do, from our daily operations to our community engagement efforts. For decades, Clean Ocean Action has been a leader in protecting and preserving our coastal environment through impactful advocacy, hands-on initiatives, and educational programs that inspire both children and adults to become environmental stewards. The Montecalvo Family and the entire Bayshore Recycling team are proud to support Clean Ocean Action's mission of protecting the ocean, beaches, and natural resources that make our New Jersey beaches so special."

"We're proud to support Eco-Fest because it reflects the power of community-driven environmental education," said Brynn Davino, Sustainability & Communications Director at Mazza Recycling Services. "Our Greener Tomorrow Program is all about bringing sustainability to the communities Mazza services and beyond. Working with Clean Ocean Action's Student Environmental Advocates & Leaders (SEAL) students this year through our program was a perfect example of our mission in action. When we invest in education and engage with the residents in our local area, we're not just raising awareness about recycling — we're shaping the future of environmental stewardship."

Beyond the exhibits and activities, organizers say that Rally for the Two Rivers: Eco-Fest represents something larger. There is a growing movement of residents, towns, nonprofits, educators, and businesses who recognize the environmental challenges the region faces and are working to address them together.

"This event serves as a way for towns and organizations across the Two River region to gather under a single mission, working together toward a greater goal," said Joe Ahart, Community Science & Outreach Coordinator at Clean Ocean Action. "By rallying together at Eco-Fest, watershed neighbors are combining strengths to educate the community, and protect our rivers, lakes and the ocean."

As watershed mindfulness across the region continues to expand, Rally for the Two Rivers: Eco-Fest is a powerful example of how collaboration, education and community action can inspire meaningful environmental change.