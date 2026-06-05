Monmouth County to host a public hearing about services through the Division on Aging, Disabilities and Veterans Services

“Ensuring our seniors, veterans, and residents with disabilities have access to reliable services and support remains a top priority for Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “This public hearing gives residents an important opportunity to share their experiences, ask questions, and help shape programs that directly impact their quality of life.”

“The Division on Aging, Disabilities & Veterans Services plays a vital role in connecting residents with programs that promote wellness and community engagement,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division on Aging, Disabilities and Veterans Services. “We encourage residents and caregivers to attend the hearing, learn about available resources, and provide valuable input on future services and initiatives. For more information call 732-431-7450.”

Verbal testimony will be accepted and limited to five minutes per person. Written testimony may be submitted at the hearing or via mail to: Monmouth County Division on Aging, Disabilities & Veterans Services Attention: Michele O’Shaughnessy, Director 3000 Kozloski Road, Freehold, NJ 07728. Deadline to submit written testimony by mail is Thursday, June 4, 2026. Residents can also join the hearing via Zoom at Meeting ID 991 9378 0918.

To learn more about the Division on Aging, Disabilities & Veterans Services, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook, X and Instagram.