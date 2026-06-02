Aberdeen Township Fatal Crash Under Investigation

On Saturday, May 30, at approximately 9:16 p.m., members of the Aberdeen Police Department responded to the intersection of State Route 35 and Cliffwood Avenue for a vehicle crash involving two pedestrians.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a male driver was operating a 2015 Nissan Frontier travelling south on Route 35 in the left lane when his vehicle struck two pedestrians in the crosswalk who were attempting to cross from a west-to-east direction. The collision propelled the adult male onto the left-center northbound part of the roadway.

The 38-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. The juvenile who was being carried by the male pedestrian at the time of the crash, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The child remains in stable condition with only minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Aberdeen Township Police Department remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Aaron Lay at 732-431-7160 ext. 7169 or Aberdeen Township Police Department Officer Jessica Marr at 732-566-2054.

No charges or summonses have been issued with regard to the incident at this time.