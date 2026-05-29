County Commissioners Invite Job Seekers to Aattend Public Works Job Fair on June 3

“This Job Fair will be a great opportunity for individuals to meet representatives of the Department of Public Works and explore career opportunities with Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The County is hiring several positions for multiple divisions including Bridge, Highway, Fleet Services, Shade Tree, Traffic Safety and Facilities Management.”

No appointment is necessary to attend and on-the-spot interviews may be conducted during the Job Fair. Available positions include multiple full-time Commercial Driver’s License roles (CDL of Class B or higher required). There will also be entry level and trainee positions available.

“Monmouth County offers comprehensive benefits for full-time positions, and new hires in the Department of Public Works will receive on-the-job training,” said Commissioner Dominick “Nick” DiRocco, liaison to the Department of Human Resources. “Individuals interested in available opportunities may still apply at visitmonmouth.com if they are unable to attend the Job Fair.”