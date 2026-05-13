Spring Made in Monmouth event a Success for Business Owners and Shoppers

“The Spring Made in Monmouth was a tremendous success, bringing together so many of our local businesses, entrepreneurs, and residents for a day of community, connection, and support. It was great to see a strong turnout and so many people shopping local,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “Thank you to everyone who came out to support our small businesses, your support truly makes a difference. Make sure to save the date for our Holiday Made in Monmouth on Saturday, December 12!”

Made in Monmouth is a free event for business owners and residents, and its purpose is to encourage people to shop local. The participating vendors offered attendees a wide variety of merchandise including accessories, art, custom apparel, food and drink, jewelry, home décor and so much more.

“I would also like to thank Brookdale Community College for hosting, the Brookdale Events Management staff for their assistance and our dedicated County staff whose hard work and commitment made this event possible,” added Commissioner Director Arnone.

To learn more about Made in Monmouth, go to MadeinMonmouth.com.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.