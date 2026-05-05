County Commissioners Announce that the 2026 Travel Guide is Now Available

“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is excited to unveil the 2026 County Travel Guide,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to Monmouth County Tourism. “This year’s guide features the winning cover photo from our 4th Annual Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest, submitted by Gary Gellman of Howell. We congratulate Gary once again on his award-winning image.”

The official Monmouth County Travel Guide includes details on popular attractions, landmarks, cultural insights, historical background, local events, as well as information about transportation options and accommodation recommendations.

“Monmouth County stands out as a premier summer destination,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “With its mix of historic attractions, acclaimed parks and golf courses, excellent dining, and popular beaches, boardwalks, and downtown areas, there’s plenty to see and do. Visitors can also take advantage of numerous shopping opportunities, farmers markets, and festivals.”

The Monmouth County Travel Guide also highlights the County’s official events commemorating America’s 250th anniversary.

“This year marks an especially exciting time to visit Monmouth County as we join communities nationwide in celebrating America’s 250th anniversary,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “The County will host special events and programs honoring our nation’s history and the vital role our region played in the fight for freedom. Visitors can learn more at MonmouthNJ250.org and on page 26 of the Travel Guide.”

Request a free copy of the 2026 Monmouth County Travel Guide at MonmouthCountyTourism.com or by calling 1-800-523-2587. The guide is also available to view online.

For more information about Monmouth County happenings, go to MonmouthCountyTourism.com and follow Monmouth County Tourism on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, visit www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook, X, and Instagram.