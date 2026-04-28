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Ocean County School System Faces Layoffs

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published April 28, 2026 at 6:49 AM EDT
Bruno Grin

According to NJ.com, the Lakewood Township School District is warning it may lay off more than 160 teachers’ aides as it faces mounting financial strain and a possible state takeover

District officials say all 162 paraprofessionals could receive reduction-in-force notices for the next school year. The aides provide critical classroom support, especially for students with disabilities. Union leaders say they plan to fight the cuts, calling the workers essential to student success. The move comes as New Jersey begins steps toward state control of the district, citing years of financial and operational concerns. Lakewood serves a unique community, where most students attend private religious schools, but the district still must fund transportation and special education, costs that have driven its ongoing budget crisis.
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Local News Ocean CountyEducation
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
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