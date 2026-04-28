Ocean County School System Faces Layoffs

District officials say all 162 paraprofessionals could receive reduction-in-force notices for the next school year. The aides provide critical classroom support, especially for students with disabilities. Union leaders say they plan to fight the cuts, calling the workers essential to student success. The move comes as New Jersey begins steps toward state control of the district, citing years of financial and operational concerns. Lakewood serves a unique community, where most students attend private religious schools, but the district still must fund transportation and special education, costs that have driven its ongoing budget crisis.