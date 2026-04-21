Swatting Event at Wall Museum

At the time of the call, the museum was hosting a three-day Information Technology Conference with approximately 500 attendees present.

Upon arrival, officers established a perimeter and safely evacuated all attendees. Following a systematic search of all structures by members of the Wall Township Police Department and explosive detection K9 teams from Wall, Manasquan, Brick, Marlboro, and Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that the initial report was a swatting incident.

A swatting incident is the malicious tactic of making hoax calls or reports to emergency services, typically feigning an immediate threat to life. Swatting is intended to draw a large response from SWAT teams or other law enforcement resources to an unsuspecting victim’s location, causing chaos and the potential for injury or violence.

The Wall Township Police Department Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Spinapont #198 at 732-449-4500 x1198 or by email at jspinapont@wallpolice.org.