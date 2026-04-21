‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ annual tour celebrates Nation’s 250th birthday
The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is excited to announce the return of “A Weekend in Old Monmouth” featuring 59 historic sites located throughout the County on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, May 3, from noon to 5 p.m.
“In this once-in-a-lifetime year when we are celebrating the Nation’s 250th anniversary, visiting the sites that will be open during ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ is a great way for people of all ages to immerse themselves in history,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “From the Battle of Monmouth to the homes, churches and landscapes that witnessed the struggle for liberty, our communities played a defining role in shaping the new Nation.”
Nearly half of this year’s tour sites date back to the Revolutionary period and several are offering special exhibits or programs in recognition of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. These historic sites invite guests to consider not only what happened in Monmouth County 250 years ago, but how the Revolutionary era continues to echo through our communities today.
“As the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of American independence, Monmouth County stands at the heart of the Revolutionary War and the fight for freedom,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Monmouth County Historical Commission. “Participating organizations, museums and historic buildings are ready to greet visitors on both days, free of charge. ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ is a great way for everyone to experience our local history.”
“A Weekend in Old Monmouth” tour booklet will be available at each participating site to help people plan their day. The booklet includes information about each location. A self-guided interactive virtual tour, available for use on smart devices, brings together site descriptions, photographs and maps from the booklet.
To start planning your route, preview the tour sites on the County’s website at visitmonmouth.com.
“A Weekend in Old Monmouth” is coordinated by the Monmouth County Historical Commission, which was established by the Board of County Commissioners in 1988 and is dedicated to the preservation of the County’s rich historic heritage. As advocates for the preservation of historic properties, sites and projects, the Commission encourages residents to be involved as well.
The participating sites for the 2026 “A Weekend in Old Monmouth” tour are:
· Allaire Historic Village, Wall Township
· Battery Lewis, Hartshorne Park, Highlands
· Burrowes Mansion Museum, Matawan
· Christ Church, Middletown
· Christ Church, Shrewsbury Borough
· Covenhoven House, Freehold Borough
· Craig House at Monmouth Battlefield, Freehold Township
· Crawford House, Tinton Falls
· Dr. Cooke’s Medical Office, Holmdel
· Eatontown Historical Museum, Eatontown
· Friends Meeting House, Shrewsbury Borough
· Great Auditorium, Ocean Grove, Neptune Township
· Grover House, Red Bank
· Historic Racing Stable in Thompson Park
· Holmes-Hendrickson House, Holmdel
· InfoAge Science and History Museums, Wall Township
· Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township
· Joseph Murray Farmhouse at Poricy Park, Middletown
· Keyport Fire Museum and Education Center, Keyport
· Keyport Historical Society Museum, Keyport
· Longstreet Farm, Holmdel
· Mackenzie House, Howell
· Marlpit Hall, Middletown
· Middletown History Museum, Middletown
· Monmouth Boat Club, Red Bank
· Monmouth County Archives, Manalapan
· Monmouth County Historical Association Museum, Freehold Borough
· Montrose School, Colts Neck
· National Guard Militia Museum, Sea Girt
· New Jersey Fire Museum and Fallen Firefighters Memorial, Allentown
· North Shrewsbury Ice Boat and Yacht Club, Red Bank
· Oakley Farm House/Georgia and West Freehold schoolhouses, Freehold Township
· Ocean Grove Historical Museum and Centennial Cottage, Neptune Township
· Old Ardena School, Howell
· Old Brick Church, Marlboro
· Old First Church, Middletown
· Old Tennent Church, Manalapan
· Old Wall Historical Society, Wall Township
· Old Yellow Meeting House, Upper Freehold Township
· Parker Homestead, Little Silver
· Portland Place, Highlands
· Red Bank Woman’s Club, Red Bank
· Roosevelt Borough (Jersey Homesteads) Historic District, Roosevelt
· Rumson Presbyterian Church, Rumson
· Saint Catharine Church, Spring Lake
· Seabright Lawn, Tennis and Cricket Club, Rumson
· Seabrook-Wilson House, Middletown
· Shrewsbury Historical Museum, Shrewsbury Township
· Spring Lake Historical Society, Spring Lake
· Squan Village Historical Society Museum, Manasquan
· Stephen Crane House, Asbury Park
· T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center, Red Bank
· Taylor-Butler House, Middletown
· Thomas Baird Homestead, Millstone Township
· Township of Ocean Historical Museum, Ocean Township
· Trinity Episcopal Church, Asbury Park
· Twin Lights Museum, Highlands
· Village Inn, Englishtown
· Walnford, Upper Freehold Township
For more information about the tour, please go to visitmonmouth.com.