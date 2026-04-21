‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ annual tour celebrates Nation’s 250th birthday

“In this once-in-a-lifetime year when we are celebrating the Nation’s 250th anniversary, visiting the sites that will be open during ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ is a great way for people of all ages to immerse themselves in history,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “From the Battle of Monmouth to the homes, churches and landscapes that witnessed the struggle for liberty, our communities played a defining role in shaping the new Nation.”

Nearly half of this year’s tour sites date back to the Revolutionary period and several are offering special exhibits or programs in recognition of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. These historic sites invite guests to consider not only what happened in Monmouth County 250 years ago, but how the Revolutionary era continues to echo through our communities today.

“As the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of American independence, Monmouth County stands at the heart of the Revolutionary War and the fight for freedom,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Monmouth County Historical Commission. “Participating organizations, museums and historic buildings are ready to greet visitors on both days, free of charge. ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ is a great way for everyone to experience our local history.”

“A Weekend in Old Monmouth” tour booklet will be available at each participating site to help people plan their day. The booklet includes information about each location. A self-guided interactive virtual tour, available for use on smart devices, brings together site descriptions, photographs and maps from the booklet.

To start planning your route, preview the tour sites on the County’s website at visitmonmouth.com.

“A Weekend in Old Monmouth” is coordinated by the Monmouth County Historical Commission, which was established by the Board of County Commissioners in 1988 and is dedicated to the preservation of the County’s rich historic heritage. As advocates for the preservation of historic properties, sites and projects, the Commission encourages residents to be involved as well.

The participating sites for the 2026 “A Weekend in Old Monmouth” tour are: