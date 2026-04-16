Manchester Man Charged in Deadly Accident

On March 7, 2026, at approximately 11:05 p.m., Officers from the Toms River Township Police Department responded to the area of Lakewood Road and Whitty Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad and Toms River Township Police Department revealed that a Volkswagen Jetta – operated by Cormier – was traveling southbound on Lakewood Road when it struck a guardrail on the passenger side, causing it to lose control and collide head-on with a Honda Accord operated by Ms. Nolan which was traveling northbound on Lakewood Road. Ms. Nolan was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River where she was pronounced deceased. Cormier was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, where he was treated and subsequently released.

Responding Officers at the scene observed that Cormier appeared to be impaired. As such, in furtherance of the investigation, a court-authorized draw of his blood was taken at the hospital. Laboratory results of Cormier’s blood draw, received by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad on April 13, 2026, revealed that Cormier’s Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) was .09 at the time his blood was drawn. In the State of New Jersey, an operator of a motor vehicle is presumed to be over the legal limit for purposes of alcohol consumption where the operator’s BAC is .08 or greater. Additionally, Cormier was found to have Gabapentin and Hydrocodone in his system – rendering him unfit to operate a motor vehicle. As such, on April 13, 2026, Cormier was charged with the above-referenced offenses. Cormier surrendered himself to Toms River Township Police Headquarters on said date. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor Billhimer commends the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad, Toms River Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their collective efforts in connection with this investigation.

The charges referenced above are merely accusations and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.