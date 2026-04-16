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County Commissioners to host Spring Made in Monmouth on May 2

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published April 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
Michele McBride

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is inviting shoppers to attend the 2026 Spring Made in Monmouth expo that will take place on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Robert J. Collins Arena and Recreation Events Center at Brookdale Community College.

My fellow Commissioners and I are thrilled to host the Spring Made in Monmouth expo which will feature more than 200 vendors offering a wide variety of products made right here in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “With Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduations around the corner, there is no better place to shop for one of a kind products than our Spring Made in Monmouth.”

Made in Monmouth is a free event for business operators and attendees; its purpose is to encourage people to shop local. The vendors, who manufacture their products in Monmouth County, showcase a wide variety of merchandise including accessories, art, food and drink, jewelry, home décor and so much more.

To learn more about Made in Monmouth, go to www.madeinmonmouth.com.
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Local News Monmouth County Commissioners Monmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
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