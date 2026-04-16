County Commissioners to host Spring Made in Monmouth on May 2

My fellow Commissioners and I are thrilled to host the Spring Made in Monmouth expo which will feature more than 200 vendors offering a wide variety of products made right here in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “With Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduations around the corner, there is no better place to shop for one of a kind products than our Spring Made in Monmouth.”

Made in Monmouth is a free event for business operators and attendees; its purpose is to encourage people to shop local. The vendors, who manufacture their products in Monmouth County, showcase a wide variety of merchandise including accessories, art, food and drink, jewelry, home décor and so much more.

To learn more about Made in Monmouth, go to www.madeinmonmouth.com.