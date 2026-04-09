County Commissioners Unveil New Community Outreach Trailer

“Today, we’re unveiling a one-of-a-kind recycling education trailer, right here in Monmouth County. And let me tell you, this is not your average trailer. This is a fully interactive, video game-based learning experience designed to make learning about recycling fun, interactive, and unforgettable,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Inside this mobile unit are six gaming stations, allowing multiple students to participate at the same time. Each station features custom-designed games that teach what can and cannot be recycled, why recycling matters and how small everyday actions can make a big difference in protecting our planet.”

The trailer can be requested for school visits and community events throughout the County.

“We can’t wait to see this become a favorite not just at Monmouth County schools, but at fairs, Earth Day celebrations, and National Night Out events all across our community,” continued Commissioner Director Arnone. “Schools and community groups are invited to reach out to the Monmouth County Recycling Coordinator at educationrecyclingtrailer@co.monmouth.nj.us to bring this experience to their next event.”

“We are honored have our County Commissioners and council members here today,” said Brent MacConnell, superintendent and principal of the Shrewsbury Borough School. “This is a full circle moment for us in Shrewsbury because the science teacher in the middle school has worked with the County recycling programs for many years, so we are no strangers to their assistance in teaching our students the value of recycling and earth science.”

The unveiling was live-streamed and can be viewed in its entirety on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.