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Nearly 60 NJ Towns Are Now "Film Ready"

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published April 8, 2026 at 7:21 AM EDT
Adobe Express

According to NJ.com, Fifteen more communities in New Jersey are now certified as “film ready,” expanding the state’s growing footprint in movie and television production.

The designation, awarded by the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, recognizes municipalities that have completed a training and certification program to better accommodate film crews.

Among the newly certified towns are Oceanport,and Shrewsbury.

Officials say the program helps communities streamline permitting, improve public safety coordination, and promote local businesses to producers.

With the latest additions, 58 municipalities statewide are now considered film ready, as New Jersey continues to attract record levels of film and television production.
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Local News Monmouth CountyEntertainment
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride