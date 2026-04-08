Nearly 60 NJ Towns Are Now "Film Ready"

The designation, awarded by the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, recognizes municipalities that have completed a training and certification program to better accommodate film crews.

Among the newly certified towns are Oceanport,and Shrewsbury.

Officials say the program helps communities streamline permitting, improve public safety coordination, and promote local businesses to producers.

With the latest additions, 58 municipalities statewide are now considered film ready, as New Jersey continues to attract record levels of film and television production.