NJ Transit to Pilot Microshuttles in Monmouth County

“MicroLink powered by NJ TRANSIT is a smart, customer-focused investment that is part of building a more connected, reliable, and rider-focused NJ TRANSIT,” said Governor Mikie Sherrill. “By bringing flexible, on-demand service to communities in Monmouth and Bergen counties, and meeting people where they are, we’re making it easier than ever to access a transit system that works for riders.”

“Thanks to funding support from the FTA, we are pleased to introduce ‘MicroLink powered by NJ TRANSIT’ as a new way to make transit more accessible and convenient for our customers when it comes to first- and last-mile connections,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kris Kolluri. “By offering flexible, on-demand service, we are helping customers more easily connect to our bus network while also expanding access to the broader transit system for a more seamless trip.”

"We are thrilled to partner with NJ TRANSIT to bring the next generation of public mobility to Monmouth and Bergen County,” said Via's Chief Revenue Officer, Michael Vaccarino. “By integrating Via’s intelligent microtransit technology into the region’s existing infrastructure, we are making transit more flexible, accessible, and efficient for thousands of residents. MicroLink powered by NJ TRANSIT underscores our shared commitment to expanding opportunity and access for New Jersey commuters through enhanced first and last mile connection."

The pilot program, entitled “MicroLink powered by NJ TRANSIT,” will operate 6 a.m.- 8 p.m. weekdays, beginning Monday, April 6, 2026, and is a free, on-demand service accessible through the MicroLink app (available free at the App Store or Google Play), or by phone. Customers reserve rides in a similar manner to popular rideshare services. All service is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Microtransit is designed to improve accessibility to public transit by establishing common pickup and drop-off points within local communities for first- and last-mile connections to the broader public transportation network. MicroLink’s fleet is a mix of electric and gas-powered vans that seat six, including one wheelchair-accessible seat in each vehicle.

The Monmouth County pilot program operates in two service areas. Service area 1 encompasses sections of Manalapan and Marlboro to connect customers to and from the Union Hill Park & Ride in Marlboro. Service area 2 covers sections of Freehold Township and Freehold Borough to connect customers to and from the Freehold Mall Park & Ride. These services are directly operated by NJ TRANSIT utilizing software provided through Via. Important note: Previously, bus route No. 139 had a limited number of peak period trips through the Covered Bridge and Yorktown areas of Manalapan and the Stonehurst and Raintree areas of Freehold Township. Those trips will no longer divert off Rt. 9 into those areas. Customers will be able to connect to the No. 139 bus through the new MicroLink service, which improves travel flexibility by increasing the span of available service and providing the ability for customers to book trips "on-demand."

The Bergen County pilot program is operated by Via under contract with NJ TRANSIT. The microtransit zone is centered along the Knickerbocker Road corridor encompassing sections of Bergenfield, Tenafly, Englewood and Teaneck. The service connects customers to and from NJ TRANSIT’s fixed-route bus service, including routes at the Teaneck Armory and Englewood Health Center.

Booking a ride is easy. Just download the “MicroLink powered by NJ TRANSIT” app and follow the steps to create an account. Enter the pickup and drop-off addresses, choose the ride that works best and tap Book this Ride. Customers without access to a smartphone can reserve a ride by calling 973-233-4047. Next, meet the driver at the designated meetup spot, which might be a short walk from your location. The pickup or drop-off point must be within the established MicroLink zone, and all trips must have an NJ TRANSIT bus stop as an origin or destination point.

During the pilot program, the MicroLink portion of the trip is provided at no cost to the customer. Customers must still purchase their fare for the fixed route bus they are connecting to or from. For more information about “MicroLink powered by NJ TRANSIT,” including specific pickup locations, maps of the service zones and how to use the service, visit njtransit.com/microlink.

Anyone is eligible to book a ride through the app or by phone. Since it is on demand, it is recommended to book rides 20-30 minutes before your departure time. All MicroLink trips are ADA accessible, however, the service is distinct from Access LINK, which is NJ TRANSIT’s dedicated paratransit service for people with disabilities.

“MicroLink powered by NJ TRANSIT” is a two year long pilot program funded in part by a $7 million FTA federal grant through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act (CRRSAA). During the pilot, NJ TRANSIT will monitor several data points including ridership demand, customer feedback and service efficiency to determine if similar microtransit zones can be established elsewhere around the state.