New Scam Alert

Messages referencing case 26-TR-273196 claim to be from Newark Municipal Court, but authorities say they are fraudulent and designed to steal personal information. The texts often include links and urge immediate action. The City of Newark emphasizes it does not send court notifications by text. Legitimate traffic tickets are issued on vehicles, with follow-up notices sent by mail. Residents are urged not to click on any links in suspicious messages. Instead, they should verify any violations through the state’s official NJMCDirect website. Anyone who receives one of these texts should block the sender and report it as spam.