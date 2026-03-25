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Stream: 90.5 The Night

Sea. Hear. Now. Lineup Announced

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published March 25, 2026 at 7:53 AM EDT

The Sea.Hear.Now Festival is set to return to Asbury Park this fall with another star-studded lineup.

The two-day beach festival runs September 19th and 20th, headlined by Mumford & Sons and The Strokes. Other performers include The Offspring, Goo Goo Dolls, The War on Drugs, Chaka Khan, and Pixies. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 26th at 10 a.m., with a special in-person presale for local residents at Convention Hall. Held on North Beach and in Bradley Park, the festival also features pro surfing and art installations curated by founder Danny Clinch. Organizers say the event typically draws about 35,000 fans each day, making it one of the Jersey Shore’s biggest annual attractions.
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Local News Monmouth CountyEntertainment
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
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