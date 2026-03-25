Sea. Hear. Now. Lineup Announced

The two-day beach festival runs September 19th and 20th, headlined by Mumford & Sons and The Strokes. Other performers include The Offspring, Goo Goo Dolls, The War on Drugs, Chaka Khan, and Pixies. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 26th at 10 a.m., with a special in-person presale for local residents at Convention Hall. Held on North Beach and in Bradley Park, the festival also features pro surfing and art installations curated by founder Danny Clinch. Organizers say the event typically draws about 35,000 fans each day, making it one of the Jersey Shore’s biggest annual attractions.