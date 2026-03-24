Ocean County Man Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Victim Under 16 Years Old

Authorities say 66-year-old James Hadley, who has been identified as a Dean at Ocean County College, was taken into custody March 13th in Pleasantville after allegedly traveling there to meet a minor for a sexual encounter. Detectives arrested him before any meeting took place. Investigators say Hadley is charged with sexual assault, luring, child endangerment, and criminal sexual contact, and allege he had previously met the victim on at least two occasions. The case is being handled by the Pleasantville Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors are seeking to keep Hadley detained pending trial as the investigation continues.