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Ocean County Man Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Victim Under 16 Years Old

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published March 24, 2026 at 8:15 AM EDT

On Friday, March 13, 2026, James Hadley, 66, of Barnegat (Ocean County), NJ, was arrested on charges of second-degree sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16, second-degree luring a minor to commit a sexual act, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact based on at least three incidents
this month.

Authorities say 66-year-old James Hadley, who has been identified as a Dean at Ocean County College, was taken into custody March 13th in Pleasantville after allegedly traveling there to meet a minor for a sexual encounter. Detectives arrested him before any meeting took place. Investigators say Hadley is charged with sexual assault, luring, child endangerment, and criminal sexual contact, and allege he had previously met the victim on at least two occasions. The case is being handled by the Pleasantville Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors are seeking to keep Hadley detained pending trial as the investigation continues.
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Local News Ocean CountyCrime
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
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