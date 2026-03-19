Spring online surplus auction scheduled for April 18-21

“Through USGovBid.com, people will be able to bid on vehicles, equipment, and dozens of other available items,” Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone said. “Holding the auction fully online lets us engage more participants and bring in bids from around the Country, which ultimately benefits the County.”

The items to be sold, which come from various County departments, may be inspected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, April 20, and Tuesday, April 21, at the Monmouth County Public Works and Engineering Complex, 250 Center St., Building C, Freehold. Potential bidders with questions may contact Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290, ext. 4.

“Monmouth County has been auctioning surplus property online since 2008 and in almost two decades has generated $5.1 million in revenue,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Dominick “Nick” DiRocco, liaison to the Department of Finance. “This initiative not only helps the County, but also provides direct tax relief for our residents.”

Successful bidders will be required to pick up their item(s) between Thursday, April 23, and Friday, April 24, between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Contact Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290, ext. 4 for lot number series 100, 200, 300 and 400.

Successful bidders who do not pick up their items at the Public Works and Engineering Complex by 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, will be liable for storage fees equal to 2% of the sale price per business day or $25.00 per business day, whichever is greater, until the merchandise is removed by the buyer, for up to three business days.

The auction will be conducted by USGovBid/Auction Liquidation Services. To participate in the auction, bidders must first register on the auctioneer’s website at www.usgovbid.com.