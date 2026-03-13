Commissioners to host Older Adults Resource Fair at Library Headquarters on March 25

“The Older Adults Resource Fair is a special event where guests can explore a wide range of programs and services available to the County’s older adults and their caregivers,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Events like this help our seniors learn more about the many resources available to them through the County. We encourage those planning to attend the March 25 event to preregister by calling 732-431-7450.”

“During the 2026 Older Adults Resource Fair, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from local agencies who can provide guidance and assistance with a variety of services,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division on Aging, Disabilities and Veterans Services. “Information on benefits eligibility screening, healthcare, home care, nutrition programs, social activities, utility assistance and more will be available.”

For more information about the Monmouth County Division on Aging, Disabilities and Veterans Services, go to monmouthadvs.com.

