Monmouth County Marks March as Craft Beverage Month

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published March 6, 2026 at 11:27 AM EST
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed March 2026 as Craft Beverage Month in Monmouth County during a kickoff event held on March 3 at D’Arcy’s Tavern in Bradley Beach. In addition, March 3 marked 100 days until the start of the FIFA World Cup which will take place in New Jersey. Photo by Monmouth County Government.
Monmouth County Government
The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has proclaimed March as Craft Beverage Month, kicking off the celebration this week at D’Arcy’s Tavern. County leaders say the designation highlights Monmouth County’s growing craft beverage industry, the largest in the state, and comes ahead of a busy tourism season.

Officials expect breweries, distilleries and taverns to draw visitors as the region prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup (Fee-Fa) and celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary. Speakers at the event included representatives from FC Monmouth and New Jersey Youth Soccer, who encouraged residents and visitors alike to support local breweries and craft beverage makers throughout the month.

