MonmouthNJ 250: The Concert coming to ParkStage on July 3

The lineup includes:

· Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul

· Jake Clemons Band

· Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers with Gary U.S. Bonds

· Low Cut Connie

· The Weeklings

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. and will be available at parkstage.org and Ticketmaster.

“MonmouthNJ 250: The Concert is exactly the kind of signature event that defines what ParkStage and Monmouth County are all about,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “With this incredible lineup and the launch of ParkStage, we’re creating a landmark celebration that will bring thousands of visitors to our County, ignite tourism, and deliver a strong boost to our local economy. Monmouth County is truly taking center stage this summer.”

As part of Monmouth County’s exciting lineup of events to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, MonmouthNJ 250: The Concert will be one of the summer’s most anticipated celebrations. Additional event details will be announced in the coming months.

“As we mark the 250th birthday of our nation, this concert is a powerful reminder that America’s story is told not just through history books, but through music, culture and shared experiences, and here in Monmouth County, through a legacy rooted in the fight for independence,” said County Clerk Christine Hanlon. “MonmouthNJ 250: The Concert brings people together to celebrate the spirit, creativity and freedom that define our country.”

“ParkStage provides the perfect setting for a summer that honors our nation’s 250th celebration as well as the Basie Center’s 100th anniversary,” said Adam Philipson, President and CEO of the Count Basie Center of the Arts. “Monmouth County is an incredible partner to us, and hosting this concert together underscores our collective commitment to culture, community, tourism, and the arts.”

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as this show is expected to sell quickly.

For tickets, updates, and the full Summer 2026 schedule as it’s announced, visit parkstage.org.

Centrally located in one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing population corridors - with more than 2.3 million people living within a 25-mile radius - ParkStage offers easy access via all major roadways and a scenic setting that blends rural charm with modern convenience, free on-site parking, and luxury VIP accommodations.

For more information, visit www.parkstage.org.