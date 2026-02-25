© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Annual Shore Tradition Cancelled After Winter Storm

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published February 25, 2026 at 8:50 AM EST
According to NJ.com, one of New Jersey’s largest and longest-running St. Patrick’s Day celebrations is on hold after this week’s powerful winter storm.

Organizers of the 53rd Belmar–Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Monmouth County have canceled this Sunday’s event, citing safety concerns following the blizzard that dumped more than a foot of snow in the Belmar area. In a statement, organizers said they hope to reschedule, depending on logistics and conditions. The parade is considered the largest in the state, typically drawing thousands of participants, including dozens of marching bands. Storm impacts are also affecting other events. The annual polar plunge in Seaside Heights, organized by Special Olympics New Jersey, has been postponed until March 14. Despite the disruption, organizers say the traditional Mass for parade grand marshals will still be held Saturday at St. Rose Church. Elsewhere, other St. Patrick’s Day parades across New Jersey are still expected to go on as planned—for now.
Michele McBride
