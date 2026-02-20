Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Fatal Hazlet Shooting

Gaetano S. Scannavino, 26, with a last known address in Brooklyn, was sentenced before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn on Wednesday. The sentence is subject to the provisions of New Jersey’s No Early Release Act (NERA), which mandates that 85 percent be served prior to the possibility of parole.

Scannavino pleaded guilty to a single charge of first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, at approximately 7:18 a.m., officers from the Hazlet Police Department responded to the parking lot of 270 Route 36 for an EMS call. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim deceased on the ground near a dumpster. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was later identified as Anthony Hill, 42, of Eatontown.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO and Hazlet Police Department resulted in Scannavino being identified as the suspect.

Scannavino was arrested in Brooklyn on Thursday, September 19, 2024, by members of the 61st and 62nd Precincts of the New York City Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutors Joseph Cummings, Director of the MCPO Narcotics and Criminal Enterprise Investigation Section and Christopher Ammon of the Office’s Trial Division. Scannavino was represented by Meghan J. Decker, Esq., with an office in Long Branch.