Dead Geese Found Throughout State

Avian flu is suspected. They are working with State wildlife biologists to assess the extent of the outbreak. Visitors are urged not to touch dead or sick birds. And, according to News 12, Reports and sightings of dead birds are increasing in New Jersey at lakes, beaches, and parks. This includes the Swimming River Reservoir. It is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week by American Water and despite the dozen dead geese spotted by drone, the water company says it poses no risk to the supply.