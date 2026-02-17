© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Commissioners proclaim February as American Heart Month

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published February 17, 2026 at 7:53 AM EST
Monmouth County Government

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has proclaimed February 2026 as American Heart Month and is inviting all County residents to join them in fighting heart disease.

In addition to issuing a proclamation during a Workshop Meeting on Feb. 12, the Commissioners and County staff wore red to show their support and to raise awareness of heart disease.

“My fellow Commissioners and I, along with our County Constitutional officers and our County employees, recognize National Heart Month by wearing red to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “During February, we reinforce the importance of heart health and supporting efforts to help people live longer, healthier lives.”

“Each day in the United States, many of our friends, relatives, neighbors and co-workers are affected by cardiovascular diseases,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Monmouth County Department of Health and Human Services. “Individuals can prevent heart disease by eating a healthy diet, exercising, checking their cholesterol and managing their blood pressure. Make sure to speak with their doctor about ways to protect your heart.”

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
