Commissioners proclaim February as American Heart Month

In addition to issuing a proclamation during a Workshop Meeting on Feb. 12, the Commissioners and County staff wore red to show their support and to raise awareness of heart disease.

“My fellow Commissioners and I, along with our County Constitutional officers and our County employees, recognize National Heart Month by wearing red to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “During February, we reinforce the importance of heart health and supporting efforts to help people live longer, healthier lives.”

“Each day in the United States, many of our friends, relatives, neighbors and co-workers are affected by cardiovascular diseases,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Monmouth County Department of Health and Human Services. “Individuals can prevent heart disease by eating a healthy diet, exercising, checking their cholesterol and managing their blood pressure. Make sure to speak with their doctor about ways to protect your heart.”

