Brother Found Guilty on All Counts in Colts Neck Family Murder of Four

Following a month-long trial before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux, 59-year-old Paul J. Caneiro of Ocean Township was found guilty by a jury on four counts of first-degree Murder, two counts of first-degree Felony Murder, two counts of second-degree Aggravated Arson, one count of second-degree Possession of a Weapon (Firearm) for an Unlawful Purpose, one count of second-degree Theft, one count of second-degree Misapplication of Entrusted Property, one count of third-degree Possession of a Weapon (Knife) for an Unlawful Purpose, two counts of third-degree Hindering Apprehension of Oneself and one count of fourth-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Knife), in connection with the slaying of his brother, 50-year-old Keith Caneiro, his sister-in-law, 45-year-old Jennifer Caneiro, his nephew Jesse, 11, and his niece Sophia, 8, on Nov. 20, 2018.

A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, along with members of the Colts Neck and Ocean Township Police Departments, also included the following agencies: the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), New Jersey State Police, New Jersey Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, and Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Caneiro will face a maximum of multiple life sentences without parole in a New Jersey State Prison upon sentencing, which is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 12.

The case is being handled by Monmouth County Deputy First Assistant Prosecutor Christopher J. Decker and Assistant Prosecutor Nicole Wallace.

Caneiro is being represented by Monika Mastellone, Esq., and Andy Murray, Esq., both of Freehold Township.