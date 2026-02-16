© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Brother Found Guilty on All Counts in Colts Neck Family Murder of Four

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published February 16, 2026 at 7:43 AM EST
FILE PHOTO: Monmouth County Courthouse
Wikipedia
FILE PHOTO: Monmouth County Courthouse

The brother of a Colts Neck man who was found dead along with his wife and two children just days before Thanksgiving in 2018 has been convicted at trial of killing them, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Friday.

Following a month-long trial before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux, 59-year-old Paul J. Caneiro of Ocean Township was found guilty by a jury on four counts of first-degree Murder, two counts of first-degree Felony Murder, two counts of second-degree Aggravated Arson, one count of second-degree Possession of a Weapon (Firearm) for an Unlawful Purpose, one count of second-degree Theft, one count of second-degree Misapplication of Entrusted Property, one count of third-degree Possession of a Weapon (Knife) for an Unlawful Purpose, two counts of third-degree Hindering Apprehension of Oneself and one count of fourth-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Knife), in connection with the slaying of his brother, 50-year-old Keith Caneiro, his sister-in-law, 45-year-old Jennifer Caneiro, his nephew Jesse, 11, and his niece Sophia, 8, on Nov. 20, 2018.

A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, along with members of the Colts Neck and Ocean Township Police Departments, also included the following agencies: the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), New Jersey State Police, New Jersey Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, and Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Caneiro will face a maximum of multiple life sentences without parole in a New Jersey State Prison upon sentencing, which is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 12.

The case is being handled by Monmouth County Deputy First Assistant Prosecutor Christopher J. Decker and Assistant Prosecutor Nicole Wallace.

Caneiro is being represented by Monika Mastellone, Esq., and Andy Murray, Esq., both of Freehold Township.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyCrime
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride