Red Bank: Burst Pipe Forces RBR to Shift to Remote Learning

Red Bank Regional High School students and staff are getting an unexpected winter break thanks to flooding from a burst pipe over the weekend which forced the school to cancel in-person learning for at least a week.

Officials at RBR announced Tuesday the school would be closed for a third straight day Wednesday. For Thursday and Friday, the school will shift to remote instruction, according to a letter sent home to families on Tuesday.

A burst pipe on Sunday caused damage to “a significant number of classrooms and other spaces in our main building that require immediate remediation and repair.”

School officials said they will update the community further on Friday afternoon as to whether further remote instruction will be needed for the week of February 17th when school resumes after the President’s Day holiday.

As of now, school officials anticipate that the current district calendar will remain unchanged.