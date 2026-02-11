Lincroft: Brookdale Launches New Adult-Themed Laugh Lab Series

Get ready to laugh until you cry! Laugh Lab @ Brookdale is a brand-new adult-themed improv series where comedy gets tested, tried, and totally unhinged. The Laugh Lab will be brewing up six nights of unpredictable, high-energy improvisational comedy in a relaxed cocktail-style setting at the Brookdale Community College Performing Arts Center.

Laugh Lab @ Brookdale performances will be February 19-20, March 12-13, and May 7-8, with all shows at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Laugh Lab @ Brookdale are $10, for more information visit brookdalecc.edu